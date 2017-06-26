Authorities search for missing Jasper County man

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old Bay Springs man Sunday night.

Calvin Herrington was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at 43 County Road 5311 in Jasper County.

Mr. Herrington was last seen wearing a brown polo shirt, blue jeans and brown suede shoes. He stands at 5’8” and weighs about 180 pounds. We’re told he has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with the Mississippi license plate: 1AJ 016.

We’re told Mr. Herrington does have a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you’ve seen Calvin Herrington, please call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601.764.2588.