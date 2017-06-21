Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to bring an abundance of rain to the Magnolia state throughout the next few days.

Wednesday morning rain showers and a few thunderstorms continue to push inland into the Jackson Metro and across the Pine Belt.

Tropical Storms Cindy is off the coast of Louisiana with sustained winds around 50 mph. Rain totals have already begun to add up, especially across the Pine Belt with rain totals around an inch and a half in Hattiesburg. Cindy will pick up speed today as the storm heads north/northwest toward the western Louisiana/east Texas coast.

What to expect?

Rain totals have already exceeded 1.5 inches in Hattiesburg and close to a half an inch in Jackson. Cindy will pick up speed today as the storm heads north toward the Louisiana/east Texas coast. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Pine Belt as well as Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Pike, Walthall, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson, Smith, and Scott Counties until tomorrow evening at 7 PM. Rain totals across the Pine Belt could potentially exceed 6 inches with some locally higher amounts anticipated over the next 48 hours.

You can expect about 2-4 inches across the Jackson Metro through the end of the week. Flooding is a very serious weather hazard, so please be safe on the roads and remember to turn around, don’t drown!

What are the risks?

Although flooding is our main concern with this system, there is still the potential for severe weather through Friday. Within this larger system isolated severe storms producing tornadoes are possible. There is a higher risk for severe development across our southern counties and towards the coast.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pike, Walthall, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, and Perry Counties until this evening at 7PM.

What should you do now?

Have a plan in place that you can quickly act on if flooding begins in your area.

Stay weather aware. Also, it’s a good idea to download our FREE WHLT Weather app. It’ll allow you to look at radar anytime & you can set it up to alert you if a warning is issued for your area.

Keep in mind, this is a developing situation. We’ll continue to update our forecast through the day as necessary.