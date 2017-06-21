Pine Belt man charged with two counts of child exploitation

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WHLT) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with two counts of child exploitation.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, Eugene Rhodes, 58, was arrested at his home Tuesday evening by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.

The unit had assistance from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office according to officials.

Rhodes is booked in the Perry County Detention Center prior to his initial appearance.

If convicted, he could face up to 80 years in prison an 100,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.