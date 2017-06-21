MSDH asks residents to take flood precautions

The Mississippi State Department of Health is monitoring Tropical Storm Cindy.

MSDH officials are offering tips on what to do in case an emergeny arises.

MSDH recommends that residents in flood zones:

Identify potential home hazards and know how to secure or protect them before the flood strikes. Be prepared to turn off electrical power if there are fallen power lines or standing water, or before you evacuate.

Do not let children play in floodwater, and discard any items that come into contact with floodwater.

Any food (including food in plastic or glass) medicines, cosmetics or bottled water that has come in contact with floodwater should be discarded. If in doubt, throw it out. Intact cans may be thoroughly disinfected with one-quarter cup of bleach to one gallon of water, and then used.

If you are remaining in your home, fill bathtubs, sinks and plastic soda bottles with clean water. Sanitize the sinks and tubs first by using bleach. Rinse and fill with clean water.

Generator Safety

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area.

Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide (CO) to come indoors.

Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY – DO NOT DELAY.

Women, Infants and Children Nutritional Program (WIC)

WIC services are available at alternate locations to residents affected by the flood who are currently on or are eligible for the program.

Visit HealthyMS.com for a list of county health departments and their contact information.

Tetanus information:

Tetanus vaccination is recommended if it’s been 10 years or more since your last tetanus vaccination (Tdap is the recommended vaccine). In the event of a puncture wound or wound contaminated with floodwater, individuals should consult a healthcare provider. Tetanus vaccinations are available at all county health departments.

Dialysis Services:

If you are a dialysis patient and have been ordered to evacuate, check with your physician’s office for information on your dialysis treatment. Your doctor should make arrangements for continued treatment while you are evacuated.

Dialysis patients with concerns about maintaining their routine dialysis schedule or the availability of dialysis facilities for evacuees should call this toll-free number:1-877-936-9260.

Snakes:

If you come in contact with a snake, do not attempt to catch or kill the snake. Slowly back away from the snake. If you are bitten by a snake:

Do not attempt to cut the bite area.

Do not suck the bitten area.

Do not apply ice to the bitten area.

Do not apply a tourniquet.

Call 911 immediately. Lay the person flat and keep the bitten part of the body at the level of the rest of the body. Do not elevate or dangle a bitten arm or leg.