MDOT reminding drivers to use caution on roadways during severe weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use caution when traveling on roadways during severe weather.

MDOT says a portion of Highway 604 between Highway 607 and Highway 90 in Hancock County is currently closed in both directions due to flooding MDOT will alert the public if flooding impacts other state-maintained highways.

Flooding is a top weather-related killer. Most flood deaths occur at night when people become trapped in a stalled vehicle in a flooded area. Following these safety measures will help ensure you and your family remain safe on Mississippi’s highways.

Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.

Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.

Never drive around a barricaded road.

If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.

“MDOT maintenance crews across the state are trained to keep roads safe and experienced in dealing with severe weather conditions on highways in Mississippi,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “MDOT crews are prepared for first response efforts and debris removal, and have fueled up vehicles, sharpened chainsaws and implemented preparedness plans.”

MDOT encourages the travelers to pay close attention to weather and travel advisories issued by the National Weather Service, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

Prior to traveling, motorists are encouraged to fill up vehicles with gasoline and check the status of road conditions.