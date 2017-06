FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Parts of the Pine Belt have been placed under a Tornado Watch.

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room will open at 10:30 a.m. and remain open until the Tornado Watch expires for Forrest County.

The safe room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.

“As of now, we are staying open to get people who live in mobile homes out of danger,” said Glen Moore with Forrest County EMA.

If you need any additional information on the 361 Safe Room, contact 6015445911.