LPD arrest home burglary suspect

By Published:
Kyle Dean, 59, burglary suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A burglary suspect in Laurel is now in custody.

Laurel Police Department identified the suspect as Kyle Devone Dean, 59, of Laurel.

Officials say June 17th they responded to the 500 block of East 14th Street because of a burglary complaint.

The victim reported to police that a suspect stole several household items from the home.

Dean was arrested in connection to the burglary on Susie B Ruffin LPD officer Kim Stewart.

He appeared in Municipal Court for his initial appearance Monday morning.

Bond was set at $15,000.

If you have  any information on this case, contact Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

