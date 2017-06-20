Forrest County EMA officials discuss Tropical Storm Cindy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WHLT) — Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the state this week, Pine Belt emergency management agencies are monitoring the storm and say the area could see four to eight inches of rain.

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy will make landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, Forrest County Emergency Management Agency says the area will be affected.

“What Hattiesburg is going to get out of this storm is going to be a lot of rainfall,” said Forrest County EMA Glen Moore. “The ground is super saturated and any other additional rain fall at that amount is probably going to see significant flash flooding.”

Just two weeks ago, Pep’s Point Water Park saw first-hand the damage flood waters can do.

“A surge came in and within an hour it just took out campers and bridges,” said Pep’s Point Manager Lori Myers.

The Pine Belt is under a Flash Flood Warning until Thursday.

“The southern part of the county is going to receive potentially the greatest amount of rainfall,” said Moore.

So Forrest County officials urge residents to prepare.

“This morning we requested an additional five-thousand sandbags from MEMA that will be here this afternoon.”

Moore also says if you’re driving and come across a street that’s covered in water, “turn around and don’t drown.”

Moore added, “It doesn’t take much for a vehicle to be sweep off the roadway and into the rising waters.”

Another thing officials are monitoring is that when a Tropical Storm makes landfall and if an area is in the northeast part of landfall there is a chance of a brief tornado spin up.

“Which we are,” said Moore.

But as for now, he says the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency will be open for 24 hours monitoring flash flood conditions.

Jackson County and Biloxi areas are expected to see the most flooding.

We were told earlier today, Governor Phil Bryant is prepared to issue a State of Emergency if need.

Sandbag Pick-up Locations:

Forrest County:

Hattiesburg Fire Department, 810 Main Street Hattiesburg, MS 396401

Forrest County Emergency Management Agency, 4080 US-11 Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Petal Fire Department, 109 West 8th Avenue Petal, MS

Lamar County:

196 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39367

Marion County:

502 Courthouse Square, Columbia, MS 39429

Covington County:

502 South Arrington Avenue Collins, MS 39428

Wayne County:

615 South Court Street Waynesboro, MS 39428