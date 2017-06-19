Two arrested, connected to hotel robberies in Hattiesburg

Keisha Patton, 29, charged with 3 counts of armed robbery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A woman and man were arrested Saturday in connection with armed robbery at hotels in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell says on June 15th, detectives received a tip that lead to the identification of Keshia Patton, 29, as the suspect in the armed robbery of several area hotels.

June 17th detectives obtained information that lead them to Gulfport.

“With the aid of U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, detectives apprehended Patton and Eric Magee,” said Myers-Mitchell. “Magee and Patton were transported to the Hattiesburg Police Department where they were arrested.”

Patton was charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Magee was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of armed robbery.

According to officials, on May 28th two of the robberies occurred at Sleep Inn and Hilton Garden Inn and at Motel 6 on June 15th.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact HPD at 601-545-4971.

