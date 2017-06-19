Man killed in early morning accident identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — An early morning accident on Highway 98 and Highway 49 left one male dead.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identifies the 28-year-old male as Clyde Dempsey Moore of Hattiesburg.

“I pronounced it on scene at 7:06 a.m.,” said Benedict. “Moore was in the pick-up.”

“Upon arrival officers observed an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck and single cab pick-up truck,” said Hattiesburg Police Information Officer, Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

Myers adds the accident occurred at 6:33 Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.