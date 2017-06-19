Forrest County accident leaves one dead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — An early morning accident on Highway 98 and HIghway 49 left one male dead.

“Upon arrival officers observed an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck and single cab pick-up truck,” said Hattiesburg Police Information Officer, Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

Myers adds the accident occured at 6:33 Monday morning.

Officials say the deceased driver was a 28-year-old white male. His name has not been released, pending notification of kin

It is not certain which car the driver was in.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.