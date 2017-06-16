Summer enrollment numbers are up at William Carey University

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Despite a tornado that hit the campus in January, William Carey Univerity’s summer enrollment numbers are up.

The school says registration for the summer trimester closed on June 9 and the University is reporting a 2 percent increase in enrollment over summer 2016.

University officials said students aren’t letting damage from the tornado stop them from continuing their education.

The number of students enrolled on the Hattiesburg campus increased from 1,638 in 2016 to 1,650 this year.

Enrollment at the Tradition campus in Biloxi and the programs at Keesler Air Force Base stands at 655, up from 621 in 2016.

Total enrollment grew from 2,259 last summer to 2,305 this year.

“With the uncertainty of enrollment following the January tornado which devastated the campus, it is a very encouraging outcome to see an increase in summer enrollment,” said President Tommy King.

Work will continue on the buildings that were damaged throughout the summer.