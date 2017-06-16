McComb joins others, votes to take down state flag

MCCOMB, Miss. (WHLT) — The talk of McComb has been about officials who voted to remove the state flag, but not all board members were present when it was time to vote.

At McComb City Hall the state flag is no longer flying. The south Mississippi city joined dozens of others by voting to remove the falg from city owned businesses and properties.

“I would have voted to keep the flag,” said Tommy McKenzie, McComb Selectmen At-Large.

On the opposing side, Ward 4 Selectman, Donovan Hill felt if some residents were displeased with it then it should be removed.

“If they walk on a city property and they have this ill feeling about it then the other side should want to take it down,” said Hill.

The flag was not originally on Tuesday’s agenda for the meeting, but when two selectmen were late, it was moved up and voted on.

“They definetly saw the opportunity and jumped on it,” said McKenzie. “I give them credit for going that way to get what they wanted.”

Hill added, “We shouldn’t have to go through drastic measures to get things done.” He says typically the board’s votes end a 3-3 tie.

“They mayor usually sides with the Republican board members.”

McKenzie says he would like to see it on the agenda gain so all six can vote together.

“The flag today, I know the history,” he says. “We’re all aware of the history but the flag today has no dominion over us. It’s not going to change how we feel today and I just think it’s a much bugger issue that we’re talking about rather than the flag.”

Some residents would like to see another symbol for the state.

“A flag that represents true American values being places in the state of Mississippi — equality, unity and freedom for all, said resident Trey Hale.

“I’m one who feels the state of Mississippi, the voters, have already stated that the flag should stay there overwhelmingly.’

The flag was taken down immediately after Tuesday’s meeting.

Supporters of the state flag will hold a rally at city hall Saturday, June 17th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.