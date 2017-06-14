Three Southern Miss. players to the big league

Just a little over a week after the Southern Miss. Baseball post season run came to an end three men from the team have now received calls to go to the next level and play professional baseball. Southern Miss. Slugger Taylor Braley was the first Eagle to be taken in the 2017 draft in round 6 and was the 179th pick by the Miami Marlins which makes this the second straight year that the program has put out a top 10 round selection. Braley recorded a .313 batting average with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 61 runs batted in with a single-season school record 63 walks in 2017. His big arm was also a dual threat on the mound as well, he appeared in 14 games this season to post a 7-2 record with a 3.40 earned run average. The Marlins selected him as a right-handed pitcher. Second was the Southern Miss. Pitcher Kirk Mccarty who was taken in the 7th round as the 222nd pick by the Cleveland Indians. McCarty posted a 10-2 record in 17 starts for the Eagles with a whopping 103 strikeouts. Braley and McCarty grew up as local teammates at Oak Grove high school playing baseball together before transitioning to Southern Miss. for collegiate baseball. The third Golden Eagle to go to the pros after missing out on the 2016 draft was the C-USA player of the year Dylan Burdeaux who was taken in the 20th round and is the 605th pick on the final day of the MLB Draft. Burdeaux was named 2017 first-team All C-USA for the second consecutive season and was a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Burdeaux also led the nation in hits for the majority of his 2017 senior season.

