Congressman, others shot at baseball practice in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – Police in Alexandria, Va., say they are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in northern Virginia, according to the Associated Press.
CBS News reports five people were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria.
A congressional spokesperson says House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R) of Louisiana was shot at congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. CBS News is reporting that Scalise has a wound to the hip and is in stable condition right now.
According to the Associated Press, Rep. Mo Brooks (R) from Alabama said several other people were also hit, including two law enforcement officers.
CBS This Morning also reports that the suspect is in custody. There are reports that the suspect may have been injured. Those details are still emerging this morning.
Two Mississippi congressman were on the roster to play in Thursday’s charity baseball game, according to the congressional baseball website. They are: Steve Palazzo and Trent Kelly.
Rep. Trent Kelly sent out a tweet saying he was safe:
Congressman Palazzo also sent out a tweet asking for prayers for his colleagues.
Governor Phil Bryant confirmed in a tweet that no Mississippi lawmakers were hurt during Wednesday morning’s shooting.
Congressman Harper also tweeted about the shooting and issued a statement:
“Our entire community’s thoughts and prayers are with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the U.S. Capitol Police Officers, and staff members who were injured in today’s shooting. I am thankful for the swift actions taken by the U.S. Capitol Police officers who were present. As Chairman, I was briefed immediately following this terrible event and our Committee will continue to monitor the situation. The House Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police continue to investigate and deploy necessary police presence to ensure the area surrounding the U.S. Capitol is safe and secure for Members, staff, and visitors.”
Congressmann Thompson tweeted about the incident as well.