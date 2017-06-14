Congressman, others shot at baseball practice in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – Police in Alexandria, Va., say they are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in northern Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

CBS News reports five people were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria.

A congressional spokesperson says House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R) of Louisiana was shot at congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. CBS News is reporting that Scalise has a wound to the hip and is in stable condition right now.

According to the Associated Press, Rep. Mo Brooks (R) from Alabama said several other people were also hit, including two law enforcement officers.

CBS This Morning also reports that the suspect is in custody. There are reports that the suspect may have been injured. Those details are still emerging this morning.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Two Mississippi congressman were on the roster to play in Thursday’s charity baseball game, according to the congressional baseball website. They are: Steve Palazzo and Trent Kelly.

Rep. Trent Kelly sent out a tweet saying he was safe:

I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families. — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017

Congressman Palazzo also sent out a tweet asking for prayers for his colleagues.

I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) June 14, 2017

Governor Phil Bryant confirmed in a tweet that no Mississippi lawmakers were hurt during Wednesday morning’s shooting.

Prayers for a quick recovery for Rep. Scalise and those injured by the shooting in D.C. Thankfully, no one from Mississippi was hurt. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) June 14, 2017

Congressman Harper also tweeted about the shooting and issued a statement:

“Our entire community’s thoughts and prayers are with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the U.S. Capitol Police Officers, and staff members who were injured in today’s shooting. I am thankful for the swift actions taken by the U.S. Capitol Police officers who were present. As Chairman, I was briefed immediately following this terrible event and our Committee will continue to monitor the situation. The House Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police continue to investigate and deploy necessary police presence to ensure the area surrounding the U.S. Capitol is safe and secure for Members, staff, and visitors.”

My staff and I are safe. We are praying for Rep. Scalise, the staffer and the two Capitol police officers who were injured this morning. — Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) June 14, 2017

Congressmann Thompson tweeted about the incident as well.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Members of Congress, staff, and @CapitolPolice impacted by this morning's shooting. — RepBThompson (@BennieGThompson) June 14, 2017