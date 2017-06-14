Brandon father, son killed by methane gas while working in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Brandon father and son were killed by methane gas while working at a lift station in Petal, according to officials.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 45-year-old Terry West and 20-year-old Gage West were the two men who died.

We’re told the two men were working at a wastewater pump on Tuesday when the incident happened.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx said the men were working for a company that contracted with the city.

Marx said the two of the three men working for the contractor were found unconscious in the lift station. Attempts by emergency first responders to revive Terry and Gage West were unsuccessful. They were pulled out from about 15 feet down, according to authorities.

Marx said the problem wasn’t a gas leak but that the workers had been in a confined space with the sewer water.