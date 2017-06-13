One injured in two vehicle accident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A two vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one person injured in Jones County.

The accident happened on Highway 15 North.

“One vehicle had significant damage to its rear-end and another vehicle with damage to its front-end,” said Caleb Worrell wiht Jones County Fire Council.

One occupant had minor injures and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

According to Jones County Fire Council Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident.