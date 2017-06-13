One injured in two vehicle accident

By Published:
Photo credits: Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A two vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one person injured in Jones County.

The accident happened on Highway 15 North.

Photo credits: Jones County Fire Council

“One vehicle had significant damage to its rear-end and another vehicle with damage to its front-end,” said Caleb Worrell wiht Jones County Fire Council.

Photo Credits: Jones County Fire Council

One occupant had minor injures and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

According to Jones County Fire Council Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s