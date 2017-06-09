Pep’s Point Water Park needs repairs after flooding

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Heavy rain at the beginning of the week left flood damage in some areas of the Pine Belt.

A Hattiesburg water park manager tells WHLT 22 how they might not reopen if the cost of repairs are too pricey.

“It’s something that brings back good ole memories from the good ole days,” says Pep’s Point Water Park assistant manager, Lori Myers.

A rush of water washed away those memories Tuesday.

“It was like a big surge that just came in and within an hour it just took out campers and it took out bridges.”

Myers’ parents have owned Pep’s Point Water Park since the late 1970s.

“Not a lot has changed out here,” she says while looking at the park.

Flooding from earlier this week has left the family owned and operated park closed until repairs can be made.

“This flooding has just been overwhelming for everybody. Especially my mom, she’s 77 and she’s still trying to hold it together.”

The park has been washed out before. Most recently after the January storms and Myers explains that fixing the damage doesn’t come cheap.

“We’re having a real difficult time getting the funds together to rebuild the bridges, to patch the dam, both walkways to the water slide, the bridge to the water slide,” she expressed. “We had just rebuilt it and the camper that came through took it out.”

One of the reasons why her mother, one of the owners, won’t give up on the park is because of the generations they see each summer that come back.

“They bring their kids and then their grandchildren,” just to enjoy what they once did. “They show off to them and say ‘this is what we used to do’ and ‘this is how it used to be in the old days.’ Nothing but grass, sand and the water hole.”

Myers said if her mother doesn’t open the park or make the most immediate repairs within the next week, chances are high it will be closed for the Summer season.

“Her and my father have both been such a positive influence in so many people’s lives and she doesn’t want to ask for help, but she needs it.”

A GoFundMe account has been created. If you would like to donate click on the link below:

http://gofundme.com/help-save-peps-point-waterpark