Jackson JROTC students learn about medical careers at WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Around 70 high school students from Jackson spent their week in the Hub City.

The group learned about different career within the medical field. WHLT 22 caught up with students to see what they have learned during the Medical Career Camp and William Carey University.

Jayla Crump wanted to be a math teacher but being able to place her hands on the Ultra Sound Technology Thursday is what has changed her mind.

“When I came to the program I noticed how cool the medical field is,” said Crump. “So this might be what I want to change into.”

A select group of JROTC students from all seven of Jackson Public Schools experienced hands-on, interactive learning during the camp.

“It gives them the opportunity to really be apart of the learning process,” said Melissa Stephens, M.D., an associate professor at William Carey.

Senior Army Instructor at Calloway High School, Col. Frederick Brown, says it’s imperative that the younger kids should take advantage of these opportunities.

“So they can know what the prerequisites are so they can compete. This is a global world that we are in and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Medical field is where the advanced jobs are at,” expressed Col. Brown.

Medical students and professors also lecture the students about what goes into the medical profession.

Salona Marzett says, “I want to be a nurse when I get older so it really opened my eyes to see what the nurses actually go through in life.”

Martavious Parks, a 10th grader at Murrah High Schools said the program showed him that picking a career is serious.

“I’ll try to handle my business when it comes to school because nothing is handed to you.”

Students were chosen by being leaders in their school’s JROTC program.

Col. Brown looks forward to when the they can open up the program to any high school student in Mississippi.

“Our students in the inner popular city of Jackson, some of them have single parents. Some of them were raised by single parents and they don’t get a lot of opportunities, they don’t get the exposure they need to see they can attend a higher education institute.”

The group returns to Jackson Friday.