HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — An inmate who walked off a work detail last week in Hattiesburg is back in custody.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Anthony Boyd Lamar was arrested Monday in Hattiesburg.

We’re told he escaped a work detail at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg around 2 p.m. last Wednesday.

The 56-year-old is serving 16 years in prison for residential burglary. He was sentenced for the crime in Copiah County in 2016.

IN CUSTODY: Escapee Anthony B. Lamar, 56, #K3222, arrested Monday in Hattiesburg, where he went missing from a work detail on May 31. pic.twitter.com/1m9j1rloPo — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) June 7, 2017