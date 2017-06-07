Barker beats Mayor Johnny DuPree in Hattiesburg

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Winners of city elections in Mississippi will begin their four-year terms July 1.

Mayors in Hattiesburg, Ocean Springs and Moss Point were defeated Tuesday, while those in Greenwood and Columbus are among those re-elected.

In Hattiesburg, state Rep. Toby Barker defeated four-term Democratic Mayor Johnny DuPree. Barker serves as a Republican at the Capitol but ran for the city office as an independent.

Republican Shea Dobson, who is a financial planner, defeated three-term Democratic Mayor Connie Moran in Ocean Springs.

In Moss Point, Democrat Mario King, who is who is working on his doctorate in human capital development, defeated first-term Mayor Billy Broomfield, who ran as an independent.

Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams, an independent, won a third term.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith, a Democrat, won a fourth term.

