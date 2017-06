HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help locating three armed robbery suspects.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 2nd at the Hattiesburg Zoo (107 South 17th Avenue) according to officials.

Police say when the three suspects made contact with the victim they pointed a handgun and demanded all personal property.

If you have information on the crime, call 601-545-4971.