Flooding causes train to derail in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Covington County Emergency Management Agency and CN Railroad responded to a train derailment Tuesday morning.

According to Greg Sanford with Covington Co. EMA around 9 a.m. dispatch was called to three train cars derailing.

“The commercial train was headed south,” said Sanford. “When the train crossed the Lux crossing the train went over a weak spot where water washed away the embankment of the tracks.”

Sanford says the train was going about eight miles per hour.

“When the three cars derailed, it automatically turned off the train.”

There were no injuries reported.

CN Railroad is currently inspected tracks in the area.