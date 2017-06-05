Suspect wanted for counterfeit crime in Sandersville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Sandersville Police Department seek information regarding a counterfeit crime.

Sandersville Police Department responded to a call from the Dollar General on Front Street in Sandersville on June 3rd.

Store officials say a male purchased $1,800 in phone cards using counterfeit $100 bills.

Officials say the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a newer model black Chevy Impala.

If you have any information regarding the name or location of the suspect, contact the Sandersville Police Department 601-283-0427 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Department 601-425-3147