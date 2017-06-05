Southern Miss to face Mississippi State in regional final

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a matchup most people expected to see on Day 2. Instead, it comes on the third day of the Hattiesburg regional but it will decide who moves on to the Super Regional round.

Southern Miss took care of business in the winners’ bracket by beating South Alabama 8-3. Later in the evening, Mississippi State beat the Jaguars 7-3 to clinch a spot in the regional final. The Bulldogs beat Illinois-Chicago 5-4 earlier in an elimination game earlier in the day.

Click the video above to hear from the Golden Eagles on their success so far in the tournament.

