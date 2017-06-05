Saenger hosts Summer Movies Series June 19-23

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater will host its Summer movie series on June 19-23.

Each day, the theater will show a kid-friendly movie at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The community has positively responded to our movie series in the past,” said Hattiesburg Saenger Theater General Manager Nathan Jennings. “We are excited to offer a series this summer perfect for the whole family.”

Showtimes:

June 19: Zootopia (10 a.m.) and Up (2 p.m.)

June 20: Up (10 a.m.) and Zootopia (2 p.m.)

June 21: Despicable Me (10 a.m.) and Minions (2 p.m.)

June 22: Despicable Me (10 a.m.) and Minions (2 p.m.)

June 23: Inside Out (10 a.m.) and Secret Life of Pets (2 p.m.)

Tickers are $5 per person, per movie and can be purchased at www.hattiesburgsaenger.com, the box office or by calling 601-548-4888.

Concessions and face painting will be available for purchase as well.

Doors will open one hour before showtime.