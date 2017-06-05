Mother of USM student in British Studies Program sheds tears of joy, son okay

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A group of students at the University of Southern Mississippi are all safe after arriving in London on Saturday before deadly terrorist attacks.

WHLT 22 sat down with a mother who’s son was on the London Bridge an hour before the attacks began.

“I don’t think I’ve stopped crying,” said Tina Thames, A mother of USM British Studies Student Shelby Thames.

Thames did not know anything about the attacks until a friend asked her if her son Shelby was okay.

After a series of text to him, he finally responded that he was safe.

“It was the best text in the world that I had ever received in my life. I went from the devastation of ‘oh my gosh’ to ‘thank you Jesus’ and the tears were different, they were tears of Joy.”

But she fears is there going to be another one with her son on the other side of the world.

“You can’t get in the car and go hug your baby.”

Some students and parents are using WiFi to avoid international service fees on their phone bills.

“Which luckily there is WiFi a good bit over there but not as much as a Mama wants there to be.”

Thames tells her son each day to keep an eye out and to explore the cities in groups for safety measures.

“You’re not safe no where but that can’t stop you from living your life, you still have to keep going.”

Her son says the events that took place Saturday will not stop him from enjoying a trip of a lifetime.

If school officials feel the area becomes unsafe or dangerous they will return home early.

The group of around 120 students and faculty is set to return on July 2nd.