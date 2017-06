LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A man wanted for capital murder in Clarke County was arrested in Laurel Monday.

Laurel Police said Joshua Miller was arrested around 6:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn.

Police said he was hiding under an SUV at the motel.

Miller was wanted in connection with the death of Johnny Wayne James. Police said a witness told them that Miller shot James and threw his body out onto a road. James was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.