Keesler Federal Credit Union breaks ground in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) — Keesler Federal Credit Union broke ground on June 5th for its new branch in Petal.

The branch plans to open in December and will be located at 1119 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, in front of Lowe’s and Tyner Road.

“Keesler Federal is proud to be joining the Petal Community with this new branch,” said Director of Marketing Pam Belk. “Keesler Federal is well-known in the community for offering financial services at exceptional value.”

Services at the Petal branch will include full loan and teller services, safe deposit boxes, commercial services, as well as a drive through.

About Keesler Federal Credit Union:

Established in 1947, it is the largest Mississippi-based credit union in the state with assets of over $2.5 billion. Serving over 200,000 members worldwide, the credit union has 26 branches located in South Mississippi, Jackson, Louisiana and the United Kingdom.

For more information call 1-888-KEESLER or visit www.kfcu.org