USM students studying abroad are safe following London attacks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Southern Mississippi officials report all British Studies’ students are accounted for and safe following Saturday’s terrorist attacks in London.
According to Metropolitan UK Police, officers responded to a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Saturday evening.
Officers in the UK also responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market. Armed officers responded, and shots were fired according to police.
Police subsequently responded to an incident in the Vauxhall area.
Sunday morning, local time, the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents.
The incident at Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not believed connected to the other two incidents.
President of USM, Dr. Rodney Bennett took to Twitter saying, “USM is aware of the attacks in London. All of our students and faculty members studying there have been accounted for and are safe.”

