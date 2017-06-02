Laurel woman convicted of financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

WHLT Published:
Lisa Byrd Mozingo (Photo: AG Hood's office)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Laurel woman is convicted of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 54-year-old Lisa Byrd Mozingo pleaded guilty last week to three counts of the charge.

While employed as a caregiver for the victim, Mozingo is accused of transferring money belonging to the victim to her own account. They said she bought cars and made withdrawals and transfers from the victim’s accounts.

She converted more than $100,000 in mone and purchases during the nearly two years of her employment as the victim’s caregiver, Hood said.

Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Mozingo to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 to serve, 10 suspended, and five post-release supervision.

She was also ordered to pay restitution of $100,000 and complete mandatory community service upon release.

“I thank Judge Williamson for sentencing this woman to jail and ordering nearly full restitution,” said General Hood. “Not only is what she did against the law, but it is morally wrong to take advantage of someone for whom you have been entrusted to care.”

