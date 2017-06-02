Columbia man pleads guilty to exploitation of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) — A Columbia man is convicted of one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Marion County.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 40-year-old Thurman Kerry Lucas pleaded guilty to the charge last week. A judge sentenced Lucas to 10 years with five suspended and five to serve. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

Officials said Lucas became the in-home caregiver of a woman in March 2014.

AG Hood said after Lucas helped with the finances, he allegedly started withdrawing large amounts of money for his own use, totaling $23,710.

“We have a moral obligation and responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” said General Hood. “I encourage family members and friends to thoroughly check the employment background and call the references of anyone hired to provide caregiving services to a vulnerable person. If you suspect that a neighbor, friend or loved one is being preyed upon by a caregiver or service provider, call my office.”

Lucas was indicted in February 2015, and the Columbia Police Department assisted with the investigation.