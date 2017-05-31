Wife of Marion Co. deputy believes it’s miracle he’s alive

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A deputy hit by a car during a pursuit is recovering in the hospital. The wife of Deputy Lance Poirier sat down with WHLT 22 and believes it’s a miracle he’s still with us.

“It’s not going to be easy, but he’s doing well for what he’s been through,” these were Carolyn Poirier words when we asked about his recovery progress. “We are blessed. We are blessed.”

Marion County Deputy Lance Poirier was part of a pursuit involving Mississippi Highway Patrol, Lamar and Marion County Sheriff Departments.

Authorities say Alicia Holifiled, 33, of Summit stole the car she was driving and when they caught up and blocked her in.

The incident took place on the “overbridge” on Highway 98 west in the Foxworth community.

According to Sheriff Hall it has recently been reconstructed and has ‘quite a bit of a rise on it.’

“They had actually broke the crest and got just on the other side of the bridge and got the car shut down and that’s when the other deputy crested the hill. He got to somewhere looking to go and the roads were still semi wet,” said Hall. “So he chose a path to go through two vehicles and the deputy (Poirier) stepped out in the path and that’s when he made contact and struck the deputy. It threw him forward, naturally, and he struck some of the vehicles and landed in front of the troopers Tahoe.”

Carolyn says they are just thankful.

“He could’ve been hurt in so many different ways. The broken leg, the bruises are just not what it could’ve been.”

Her husband has served the community for five years.

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been out and my husband has been stopped by somebody he’s locked up and they say man I don’t know how you do it but you changed my life.”

Sheriff Hall plans to have Poirier back in uniform, serving the community.

“Hopefully in three to four months you know we can get him back here and get him started doing something. Eventually get him built back up.”

Tragedy has struck the family before, in November their house caught on fire.

“He’s a fighter, he’s strong. I mean to go through what he’s been through and still have a sense of humor; I tell you what, he’s got strength.”

Holifield appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Bond was set at 5,000 dollars and right now she is charged with felony fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing.