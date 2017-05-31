Marion County deputy injured in crash during chase

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County deputy is in the hospital after a driver hit a patrol car during a chase, authorities said.

Officials said Marion County authorities were helping Lamar County authorities with a chase when it happened.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Barfield said 33-year-old Alicia Holifield is charged with felony fleeing. Barfield said other charges are possible.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, Holifield allegedly stole a car from Ryan Motors dealership in Hattiesburg. Deputies spotted the stolen white Nissan Maxima near WPA Road, heading west towards Marion County.

Marion County deputies were called to assist, according to Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Stingley The deputy and the Nissan crashed on Highway 98 West near South Poplar Street.

It is not known which vehicle struck the deputy, but investigation is ongoing.

The deputy’s name has not been released.