Southern Miss. falls short in C-USA title game

A conference championship rematch between Rice and Southern Miss. You can’t really draw it up any better. But this year the tables turn and Rice takes a page out of the Eagles book from 2016 by beating Southern Miss. the same way they lost it last year, a dramatic walk off finish. The eagles fate to compete in the regional tournament was sealed before the title game but with this win Rice now an automatic qualifier for the NCAA tourney leads you to wonder will these two teams meet again later this season.

