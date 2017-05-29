Southern Miss. falls short in C-USA title game

By Published:

A conference championship rematch between Rice and Southern Miss. You can’t really draw it up any better. But this year the tables turn and Rice takes a page out of the Eagles book from 2016 by beating Southern Miss. the same way they lost it last year, a dramatic walk off finish. The eagles fate to compete in the regional tournament was sealed before the title game but with this win Rice now an automatic qualifier for the NCAA tourney leads you to wonder will these two teams meet again later this season.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s