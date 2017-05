WIGGINS, Miss. (WHLT) — The Wiggins Police Department needs your help finding and identifying two people.

Officers said the woman and the man in the photos are persons of interest in a credit card fraud investigation.

Police said they could be from the Jackson area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wiggins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 601-928-5444 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.