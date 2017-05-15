Southern Miss. takes C-USA title in shut out fashion

Southern miss. wins the regular season title with a UAB sweep winning game three in a shutout 9-0. They now have 10 straight wins stacked up heading into their next match in MGM Park. It was a big day for senior Tracey Hadley with a total of 3 RBI’s after not hitting well majority of the season and for Dylan Burdeaux an emotional one. Eagles put together a solid season leading up to this point and they are now the 2017 C-USA regular season champions. Eagles have Southeastern Louisiana in their sights next in MGM park on Tuesday May 16, 2017.

