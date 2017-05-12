Victim suffers from gunshot wound, LPD look for suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — The Laurel Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting took place Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South 16th Avenue for a complaint of shots being fired.

According to LPD Captain Tommy Cox officers located a male victim on the scene who was suffering from a gunshot wound tohis leg.

The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel and then taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattesburg for treatment.

“The investigation is on going and Laurel Police Department is seeking information from any persons who were in the area at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about this case or any others. LPD encourages you to call the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.