TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WHLT) — A Tylertown man is charged with one count of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 60-year-old Mickey Luter was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the Tylertown Police Department.

He was taken to the Walthall County Detention Center.

If convicted, officials said Luter faces up to 40 years in prison and fines ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.