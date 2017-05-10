Contraband found at Stone County Regional Correctional Facility during MDOC shakedown

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has conducted another shakedown at one of its facilities.

On Tuesday morning, correctional officers searched the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility in Wiggins.

Commissioner Pelicia Hall said she was pleased that another surprise, large-scale shakedown has turned up only a small amount of contraband.

“I hope this amount of contraband, which is significantly less than what we found in earlier shakedowns, shows that the zero tolerance message is resonating in the prison system,” Hall said Tuesday. “Nevertheless, the random searches won’t stop. We are conducting these shakedowns to prevent the flow of contraband to make the facilities safer for staff and inmates.”

The shakedowns are a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.

The following contraband was found: six cell phones and assorted parts; 11 cell phone chargers; 17 small bags of tobacco; $100 in cash; one ring; one SIM card; three earphone pieces; and one radio/amp charger.

“I am pleased that no shanks in particular were found at this facility,” Hall said. “I also want to thank not only the MDOC officers who are pulling extra duty with these shakedowns but also the Stone County jail staff for assisting MDOC in this search.”

Stone County’s shakedown, which is the 11th search under Operation Zero Tolerance. Stone County is one of 15 regional jails in the MDOC system. It can house a maximum 326 inmates. There were 268 inmates present when the shakedown occurred.

The other locations searched so far are South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Hinds County Restitution Center, Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Marshall County Correctional Facility, Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility, and Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility.