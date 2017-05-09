Sacred Heart star Raegan Green signs with Southern Miss. Track

Raegan began competing in track and field events in the 9th grade before she knew that she would eventually be good at it. Not kind of good, really good. She is the 2017 Mississippi State Champion in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, triple jump, and long jump. In her 2016 season she brought home three gold medals and one silver but her senior season wanted to go for a clean four way sweep. Green also set the 1A MS state record in the 2017 state meet with a mark of 40 feet 3 inches shattering the previous record set by Tamarra Bowie’s 37.03 in 2007. Green’s jump is also just a little over an inch below the overall Mississippi State record in the triple jump. While Raegan may have flown under the radar to some big name schools USM head track coach Jon Stuart saw that her skill set was a combination to come up big for Southern Miss. track and field.

