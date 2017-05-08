Trailers next to each other burn in Jones County

Two trailers burn next to each other in Jones County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo credits: Jones County Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council Photo Credits: Jones Co. Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Saturday afternoon fire left one trailer home mostly burned and another trailer with extensive fire damage.

The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a call of multiple trailer home on fire on Claiborne Road.

Sandersville Fire Department requested assistance from other local volunteer fire departments, including Rustin, Glade and Powers.

“When initial units arrived on the scene, they advised that one trailer home was fully involved and another trailer home next to it was beginning to catch fire,” said Caleb Worrell, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer. “Two other nearby trailer homes were in danger but had not yet caught fire.”

We’re told firefighters on the scene began to make sure the other two trailers did not catch fire as well.

By the time the fire was under control, both trailers were damaged and the other two were still intact.

“Firefighters did an amazing job to protect the two untouched trailers, exemplifying some of the training techniques all Firefighter 1 certified firefighters go through,” said Worrell. “Several participants in the Firefighter 1 class, which was being held at Glade Fire Station were brought to the scene to assist with manpower and given a real life experience at a structure fire.”

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the trailer appeared to be unoccupied and abandoned.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported. Neither home or land owners were available to comment on a possible cause.