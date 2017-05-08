Southern Miss. sweeps Florida Atlantic with 5-4 Game 3 finale

The Southern Miss. baseball team over the course of this season has achieved things no short of amazing this season. With the 11th inning walk off finish the team now sits at 37-12 overall and 19-5 in C-USA. The first contest was pretty one sided with a Southern Miss. 11-2 victory while the third and second were filled with competitive walk off madness. This sweep solidified the eagles 7th straight win just before their last series of the regular season versus the UAB Blazers.The Blazers hold a 22-26 overall record and 8-16 in Conference USA heading into the weekend’s match up.

