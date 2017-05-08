Hattiesburg Zoo mourns loss of Cinta the Tiger

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg Zoo announces the death of its 5-year-old Sumatran twin tiger, Cinta.

Cinta passed away Sunday afternoon, May 7, from a sudden illness.

“We are devastated and heartbroken from the loss of one our family. Our team is diligent in providing the best quality care for all of our animals and highly trained to do so,” said Stephen Taylor, Hattiesburg Zoo animal care manager.

@HattiesburgZoo keepers who worked closely with Cinta the Tiger, mourning the loss. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Gf5IXCW8pp — Myka Barnes-Garcia (@MBarnesGarciaTV) May 8, 2017

According to a press release issued from the zoo, he experienced a sudden onset of not eating or drinking and became severely dehydrated earlier in the week.

“With the help of two other veterinarians on site, we administered fluids, took digital x-rays, and drew blood for analysis while anesthesia. Despite our best efforts, Cinta’s heart stopped beating and we were unable to revive him with medications or resuscitate him with CPR,” Dr. Palermo said.

Cinta’s body was taken to the Diagnostic Laboratory at Mississippi State’s College of Veterinary Science in Jackson. A necropsy and pathological results will be provided in the next few weeks.

Cinta and his twin brother, Kuasa were born on August 6, 2011. The two have been on permanent loan from the Los Angeles Zoo since January 2014.

Hattiesburg Zoo has reached out to the L.A. Zoo in regards to the passing of Cinta and they sent their condolences.

“Deaths are a part of the cycle of life and times of loss like this are never easy. Our team of animal keepers have developed a deep bond with these tigers, and we know the community has too.” said Taylor.