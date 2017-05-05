Southern Miss. preps for C-USA clash with FAU Owls

By Published:

Southern Miss. baseball returns to the Pete in a three game series versus Florida Atlantic University after a productive week on the road racking up four road wins including a weekend sweep. Eagles now prepare for a series against a team who they only hold a one game edge over, in C-USA standings, the 15-6 Florida Atlantic Owls. Junior right hand pitcher Colt Smith is set to start the series off Friday for the eagles with Kirk McCarty returning to the mound Saturday, and then finishing the series with a Sunday start by Taylor Braley.

