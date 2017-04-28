DEA offers disposal of unused, unwanted prescription pills

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the opportunity for the safe disposal of expired, unused or unwanted prescriptions pills or patches on Saturday.

News outlets report that six locations in southern Mississippi will participate in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The services are free and no questions will be asked. Liquids or needles will not be accepted.

The program seeks to prevent prescription-pill abuse and theft and keep dangerous medications out of community water supplies.

The DEA says in a news release that more than 3,500 tons of pills have been turned in for proper disposal across 12 previous events.

Information on collection sites can be found at dea.gov or by calling 1-800-882-9539.