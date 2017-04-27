Southern Miss. players: NFL DRAFT 2017

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The 2017 NFL draft day is always an occasion where most college football athletes aspiring to play on the next level across the country are either in the audience, at a watch party, or just at their respective homes watching on television.

This year the draft will be held in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of the Southern Miss. guys to look out for who attended USM Pro Day this year: De’nerius Antoine, Oliver Bates, Dylan Bradley, Stephen Brauchle, Shawn Brickley, Brandon Farmer, Wil Freeman, Devonta Foster, Nick Mullens, Elijah Parker, Ricky Parks, Devontra Parnell, CJ Perry, Ja’Boree Poole, Cameron Tom, Dj Thompson, Deshadrick Truly, and Tyler Sarrazin.

Our WHLT team wishes these men the best of luck in their journey towards playing in the National Football League.