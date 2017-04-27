16.5lbs of synthetic marijuana found in Laurel home, one jailed

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A $50,000 bond is set for a Laurel man after police found 16.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana in a

residence.

The Laurel Police Department says on April 21st they responded to 1314 Congress Street in regards to a domestic disturbance complaint.

“When officers arrived, they could smell a very strong odor of marijuana coming from inside this residence,” said Vince Williams with LPD. “Officers then knocked on the front door to make contact with any occupants of the residence and the only occupant of the residence, Alonzo Nix, attempted to leave the residence through the back door.”

Nix was caught by officers before leaving the home.

“There were numerous bags large bags of suspected synthetic cannabis that was vacuumed sealed contained in an open plastic mead container. Also, there was a vacuumed seal machine with unused large plastic bags and loose synthetic cannabis.”

Accord to Williams, a test was conducted on the suspected marijuana and it was a positive result of synthetic marijuana.

Nix is charged with Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid with Intent to Distribute.

He is currently book in the Jones Cou

nty Jail with a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to currently being on probation for past drug conviction.