16-year-old in custody after stealing deputy’s car, pursuit followed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A early morning chase with multiple law enforcement agencies leaves a 16-year-old in custody after stealing a Lamar County deputy’s vehicle.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the teen was in custody on trespassing charges earlier this morning and was taken to his mother’s house on Carriage Lane off of Richburg Road.

“The deputy left the juvenile in the back of the vehicle to go speak to his mother.The teen then pried open the police partition and climbed into the front seat and drove off. The deputy then radioed for help,” said Rigel.

Different agencies assisted the sheriff’s department during the chase.

“The pursuit began on Richburg Road, then Highway 11. The juvenile was running people off the road and also ran into a highway patrol vehicle.”

Law enforcement placed a spike strip near Bellevue and Highway 98.

“He only was able to travel about another mile-and-a-half before the tires gave out and then went into the median.”

Then teen is a Hattiesburg resident.

He is charged with auto theft, felony eluding and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.