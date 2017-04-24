Group protests Confederate Memorial Day at Hattiesburg courthouse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Several people peacefully protested Confederate Memorial Day outside of the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse Monday.

The protesters said they want to raise public awareness over what they call ongoing institutional racism and injustices faced by people of color in Mississippi.

Representatives of the Rising Coalition say to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day is troubling.

Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi and Alabama commemorates those who died during the Civil War, fighting for Southern states that tried to secede from the United States.